LUXCoin (LUX) Achieves Market Cap of $667,734.33

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. During the last week, LUXCoin has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One LUXCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0677 or 0.00000638 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. LUXCoin has a market cap of $667,734.33 and approximately $5,311.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About LUXCoin

LUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 10,866,884 coins and its circulating supply is 9,859,651 coins. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

LUXCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUXCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

