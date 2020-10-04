Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Lowered to C$8.75 at Scotiabank

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LUN. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. CIBC increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$12.75 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$8.10 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.60.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Shares of LUN opened at C$7.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.39. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$4.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$8.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.02.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$739.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$654.24 million. Equities research analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is currently 231.88%.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.99, for a total transaction of C$351,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$783,020. Insiders have sold 89,800 shares of company stock valued at $732,885 in the last ninety days.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.