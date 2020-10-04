Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LUMN. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.35.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Lumen Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.15. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 11.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 270,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 27,087 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 14.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,794,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,283,000 after acquiring an additional 881,272 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,599,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,234 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 6.6% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 30,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 41.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 424,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 123,480 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lumen Technologies

CenturyLink, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.