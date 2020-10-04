LTC Properties Inc (LTC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 19th

LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th.

LTC Properties has raised its dividend by 4.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. LTC Properties has a payout ratio of 89.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.7%.

LTC Properties stock opened at $36.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 11.43 and a quick ratio of 11.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.77. LTC Properties has a one year low of $24.49 and a one year high of $53.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.72.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.66). LTC Properties had a net margin of 62.35% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $38.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LTC Properties will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

