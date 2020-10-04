Louis Carroll Acquires 271,739 Shares of Yowie Group (ASX:YOW) Stock

Yowie Group (ASX:YOW) insider Louis Carroll acquired 271,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$10,597.82 ($7,569.87).
The business has a fifty day moving average of A$0.04.
About Yowie Group
Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for Yowie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yowie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.