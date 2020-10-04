Louis Carroll Acquires 271,739 Shares of Yowie Group (ASX:YOW) Stock

Yowie Group (ASX:YOW) insider Louis Carroll acquired 271,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$10,597.82 ($7,569.87).

The business has a fifty day moving average of A$0.04.

Get Yowie Group alerts:

About Yowie Group

Yowie Group Limited, a brand licensing company, develops and sells consumer products worldwide. The company owns intellectual property rights to supply Yowie branded chocolate confectionery products, as well as develops Yowie digital platform and Yowie branded licensed consumer products. Yowie Group Limited is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Yowie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yowie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.