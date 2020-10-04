Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiveXLive Media, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Loton, Corp which provide premium internet networks devoted to live music and music-related video content. The company provides an online destination for music fans to enjoy premium live performances from music venues and leading music festivals, such as Rock in Rio, Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival, Hangout Music Festival as well as premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. LiveXLive Media Inc., formerly known as Loton Corp., is based in Beverly Hills, United States. “

Get Livexlive Media alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LIVX. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Livexlive Media in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Livexlive Media from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Livexlive Media from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of Livexlive Media from $4.50 to $5.75 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.18.

NASDAQ LIVX opened at $2.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.83. Livexlive Media has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $4.89. The company has a market cap of $166.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 million. Livexlive Media had a negative return on equity of 1,178.80% and a negative net margin of 89.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Livexlive Media will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert S. Ellin acquired 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $31,365.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,450,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,699,402.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tim J. Spengler acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $27,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 76,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,067.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 71,651 shares of company stock valued at $193,473. Insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIVX. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Livexlive Media during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Livexlive Media in the second quarter worth $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Livexlive Media in the second quarter worth $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Livexlive Media by 1,532.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 16,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Livexlive Media in the second quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

About Livexlive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Livexlive Media (LIVX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Livexlive Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livexlive Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.