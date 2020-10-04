Lition 24-Hour Volume Tops $256,103.00 (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Lition token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Bibox. Lition has a total market cap of $4.35 million and approximately $256,103.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lition has traded up 8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10,677.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.13 or 0.03307247 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $221.83 or 0.02077513 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00439395 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.41 or 0.01005944 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011414 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00588871 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00048495 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00010235 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Lition Profile

Lition (LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 tokens. Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog . Lition’s official website is www.lition.io . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins

Buying and Selling Lition

Lition can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Dcoin, IDEX, ProBit Exchange, Bilaxy and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lition using one of the exchanges listed above.

