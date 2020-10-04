Lisk (LSK) Price Reaches $1.11 on Exchanges

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. Lisk has a market capitalization of $140.39 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.11 or 0.00010460 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, OKEx, Upbit and Coinbe.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00022352 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00021574 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004037 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00008986 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00014761 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000322 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 142,056,992 coins and its circulating supply is 126,024,936 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official message board is forum.lisk.io . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, ChaoEX, OKEx, Coinbe, Poloniex, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, HitBTC, Gate.io, COSS, Coinroom, CoinEgg, Bitbns, Huobi, Coindeal, Exrates, Bittrex, Binance, BitBay, Bit-Z, Upbit and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

