Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

LINX has been the topic of several other research reports. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Linx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Linx from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Linx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. HSBC downgraded Linx from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Linx from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.20.

NASDAQ LINX opened at $6.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.75. Linx has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $9.47.

Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $39.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.94 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Linx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Linx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Linx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning, and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic fund transfer, e-commerce, and customer relationship management solutions.

