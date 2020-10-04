LINA Tops 24-Hour Volume of $20,333.00 (LINA)

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 4th. In the last week, LINA has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. LINA has a total market capitalization of $4.24 million and $20,333.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINA token can currently be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LINA alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020358 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00043827 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007065 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $562.03 or 0.05285730 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009407 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00057572 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00033517 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About LINA

LINA (LINA) is a token. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,324,967 tokens. LINA’s official website is lina.network . LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LINA

LINA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.