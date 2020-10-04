Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) will announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.21). Lightspeed POS posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lightspeed POS.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.23 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE LSPD traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.58. 87,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,140. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -60.73.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

