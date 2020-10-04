Lifesci Capital Reiterates Outperform Rating for ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Lifesci Capital restated their outperform rating on shares of ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ALXO. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.67.

NASDAQ ALXO opened at $34.63 on Wednesday. ALX Oncology has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.44.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($4.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($3.99). The business had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ALX Oncology will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

