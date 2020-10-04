Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BATRK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Braves Group Series C from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Liberty Braves Group Series C from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

BATRK opened at $20.71 on Thursday. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The stock has a market cap of $826.95 million, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.35.

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.00 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 14,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 176,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 35.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Braves Group Series C

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

