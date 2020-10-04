LEOcoin (LC4) Market Capitalization Achieves $69,386.94

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LC4) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. During the last seven days, LEOcoin has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LEOcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0462 or 0.00000431 BTC on exchanges. LEOcoin has a total market capitalization of $69,386.94 and approximately $344.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,609.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $348.98 or 0.03289488 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $220.64 or 0.02079703 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.21 or 0.00435603 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.10 or 0.01009509 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011329 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.76 or 0.00591572 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00048591 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00010175 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000247 BTC.

LEOcoin Profile

LEOcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 tokens. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LEOcoin’s official website is www.lc4foundation.org . LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

LEOcoin Token Trading

LEOcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEOcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LEOcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

