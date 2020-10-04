LendingClub (NYSE:LC) versus PROVIDENT FINL/S (NYSE:FPLPY) Head-To-Head Analysis

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) and PROVIDENT FINL/S (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

LendingClub has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PROVIDENT FINL/S has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for LendingClub and PROVIDENT FINL/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LendingClub 0 6 2 0 2.25 PROVIDENT FINL/S 0 2 2 0 2.50

LendingClub presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 141.94%. Given LendingClub’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe LendingClub is more favorable than PROVIDENT FINL/S.

Profitability

This table compares LendingClub and PROVIDENT FINL/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LendingClub -22.73% -9.42% -2.79% PROVIDENT FINL/S N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LendingClub and PROVIDENT FINL/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LendingClub $758.61 million 0.47 -$30.75 million $0.02 248.00 PROVIDENT FINL/S $1.27 billion 0.49 $107.77 million $0.60 4.10

PROVIDENT FINL/S has higher revenue and earnings than LendingClub. PROVIDENT FINL/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LendingClub, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.6% of LendingClub shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of LendingClub shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PROVIDENT FINL/S beats LendingClub on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans. It also enables investors to invest in a range of loans based on term and credit. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

PROVIDENT FINL/S Company Profile

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites. The company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom.

