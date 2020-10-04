Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LMND. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.00.

Get Lemonade alerts:

LMND stock opened at $51.58 on Thursday. Lemonade has a one year low of $44.11 and a one year high of $96.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.57.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $29.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Lemonade will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lemonade Company Profile

There is no company description available for Lemonade Inc

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.