LEGRAND S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of LEGRAND S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LGRDY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of LEGRAND S A/ADR in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of LEGRAND S A/ADR in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of LEGRAND S A/ADR in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of LEGRAND S A/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of LEGRAND S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

LGRDY stock opened at $16.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.50. LEGRAND S A/ADR has a 52-week low of $10.32 and a 52-week high of $17.06.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers a range of products and solutions that connect buildings to energy, data, and lighting, such as switches, power sockets, distribution panels, circuit breakers, lighting management products, security systems, trunkings, floor boxes, enclosures, sockets, screen mounts, uninterruptible power supply devices, tubes, ducts, extensions, and others.

