Lambda Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.51 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Lambda token can now be bought for $0.0202 or 0.00000189 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi, Bilaxy and BitMax. During the last week, Lambda has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $16.51 million and $5.53 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00272119 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00039150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00087960 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.20 or 0.01528487 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00167766 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 817,806,113 tokens. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im

Lambda Token Trading

Lambda can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, BitMax and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

