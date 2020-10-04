L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LHX. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on L3Harris from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded L3Harris from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $240.11.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $173.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.45. L3Harris has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $230.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.22. L3Harris had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 138.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in L3Harris by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris by 1,144.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 40,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

