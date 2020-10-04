Kush Finance Price Reaches $0.52 on Major Exchanges (KSEED)

Kush Finance (CURRENCY:KSEED) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Kush Finance has a total market capitalization of $83,687.32 and $19,313.00 worth of Kush Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kush Finance has traded 54% lower against the dollar. One Kush Finance token can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00004898 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00271224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00038860 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00087884 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.85 or 0.01526921 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00168466 BTC.

About Kush Finance

Kush Finance’s total supply is 420,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,188 tokens. Kush Finance’s official website is kush.finance

