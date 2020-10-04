Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kura Oncology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Shares of Kura Oncology stock opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 18.45 and a current ratio of 18.45. Kura Oncology has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $31.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.53 and a 200-day moving average of $17.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 2.43.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $183,937.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 12,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $283,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 339,627 shares of company stock valued at $8,742,506 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $372,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,083,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 355.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

