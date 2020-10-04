Koninklijke KPN’s (KKPNY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke KPN presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS KKPNY opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average is $2.51. Koninklijke KPN has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $3.35.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

