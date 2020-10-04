Koninklijke KPN’s (KKPNY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke KPN presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS KKPNY opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average is $2.51. Koninklijke KPN has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $3.35.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

