Koninklijke DSM’s (RDSMY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RDSMY. Main First Bank raised Koninklijke DSM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koninklijke DSM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke DSM currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RDSMY opened at $43.07 on Thursday. Koninklijke DSM has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $43.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke DSM had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 6.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Koninklijke DSM will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Koninklijke DSM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.23%.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and materials businesses in the Netherlands, North America, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Switzerland, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally.. The company operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

