Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $192.21 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) will post sales of $192.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Knowles’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $192.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $191.32 million. Knowles posted sales of $235.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knowles will report full year sales of $711.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $709.50 million to $713.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $810.57 million, with estimates ranging from $790.00 million to $843.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Knowles.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Knowles had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Knowles from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

In other news, Director Donald Macleod acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.09 per share, with a total value of $150,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,284.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Knowles by 56.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,418,972 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,986,000 after purchasing an additional 511,776 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Knowles during the second quarter worth $678,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Knowles by 14.4% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 58,312 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Knowles in the second quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 2nd quarter worth $5,771,000. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.07. The stock had a trading volume of 381,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,487. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.65, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.84. Knowles has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

