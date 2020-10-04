Kirsten English Acquires 190 Shares of Actual Experience PLC (LON:ACT) Stock

Actual Experience PLC (LON:ACT) insider Kirsten English bought 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £199.50 ($260.68).
LON:ACT opened at GBX 110 ($1.44) on Friday. Actual Experience PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9.87 ($0.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 119.50 ($1.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.53, a current ratio of 9.62 and a quick ratio of 9.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.41 million and a PE ratio of -9.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 97.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 57.07.
About Actual Experience
