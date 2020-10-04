Kirsten English Acquires 190 Shares of Actual Experience PLC (LON:ACT) Stock

Actual Experience PLC (LON:ACT) insider Kirsten English bought 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £199.50 ($260.68).

LON:ACT opened at GBX 110 ($1.44) on Friday. Actual Experience PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9.87 ($0.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 119.50 ($1.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.53, a current ratio of 9.62 and a quick ratio of 9.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.41 million and a PE ratio of -9.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 97.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 57.07.

About Actual Experience

Actual Experience plc, an analytics-as-a-service company, provides digital experience quality analytics services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers Analytics Cloud that receives dat from digital users, applies algorithms to the data, and produces an objective score of digital experience quality and supply chain diagnostics; and Dashboard, a user interface to configure users and provide geographical access to the output of the Analytics Cloud.

