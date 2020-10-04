Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) Receives $32.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BofA Securities raised their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 72.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 31.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KNSA opened at $15.10 on Thursday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $28.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of -0.23.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

