KeyCorp Begins Coverage on Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA)

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PZZA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 11th. CL King upped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Monday, June 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.63.

Papa John’s Int’l stock opened at $83.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 237.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.97. Papa John’s Int’l has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $102.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.00.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Papa John’s Int’l had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $460.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Papa John’s Int’l news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 19,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $1,906,338.54. Also, VP Steven R. Coke sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total transaction of $266,915.00. Insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 300.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 710.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 153.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

