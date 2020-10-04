Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ KSPN opened at $7.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.77. Kaspien has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $13.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Kaspien alerts:

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. Kaspien had a negative net margin of 20.32% and a negative return on equity of 166.12%. The firm had revenue of $42.30 million for the quarter.

Kaspien Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of entertainment products. The company operates in two segments, For Your Entertainment (fye) and etailz. The fye segment offers trend, video, music, electronics, and related products, as well as used CDs, DVDs, and Blu-Rays through its retail stores and e-commerce sites.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Kaspien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaspien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.