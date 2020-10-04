JUST Stablecoin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $286,928.00 (USDJ)

JUST Stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One JUST Stablecoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, JUST Stablecoin has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. JUST Stablecoin has a total market cap of $4.23 million and $286,928.00 worth of JUST Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00274015 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00038706 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00087981 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.09 or 0.01533781 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000249 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00168680 BTC.

JUST Stablecoin Token Profile

JUST Stablecoin’s total supply is 4,227,158 tokens. The official website for JUST Stablecoin is just.network

JUST Stablecoin Token Trading

JUST Stablecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST Stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST Stablecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST Stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

