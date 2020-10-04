Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Lowered to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on JMIA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Jumia Technologies from $3.60 to $11.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jumia Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jumia Technologies from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Jumia Technologies from $4.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jumia Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.08.
JMIA stock opened at $8.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.94. The company has a market capitalization of $617.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Jumia Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90.
About Jumia Technologies
Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.
