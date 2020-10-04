Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Lowered to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on JMIA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Jumia Technologies from $3.60 to $11.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jumia Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jumia Technologies from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Jumia Technologies from $4.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jumia Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.08.

JMIA stock opened at $8.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.94. The company has a market capitalization of $617.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Jumia Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JMIA. Boothe Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,969,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 8.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,320,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,740,000 after purchasing an additional 179,924 shares during the period. Global Thematic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 18.9% during the second quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 741,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 117,984 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the second quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 1,517.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 86,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

