JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Danone (EPA:BN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their buy rating on shares of Danone (EPA:BN) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €69.04 ($81.22).

Shares of BN stock opened at €55.06 ($64.78) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €56.16 and its 200-day moving average price is €59.79. Danone has a 12 month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 12 month high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

