JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Bayer (FRA:BAYN) a €77.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €79.78 ($93.85).

BAYN opened at €44.94 ($52.86) on Thursday. Bayer has a 12-month low of €91.58 ($107.74) and a 12-month high of €123.82 ($145.67). The business has a 50 day moving average of €55.78 and a 200-day moving average of €58.71.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

