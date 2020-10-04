Joint Ventures Price Hits $0.0005 (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Joint Ventures has a market cap of $10,339.76 and approximately $1,488.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joint Ventures token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Mercatox. Over the last week, Joint Ventures has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Joint Ventures alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00272119 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00039150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00087960 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.20 or 0.01528487 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00167766 BTC.

Joint Ventures Profile

Joint Ventures’ launch date was April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 tokens. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio . Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io . The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Joint Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joint Ventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.