John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $99.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “John Bean will benefit from strong demand for packaged food, meat and staples in retail on account of the pandemic. However, demand in few of its end markets have been impacted. The company anticipates a sequential decline in revenue and operating profit in third-quarter 2020. In light of the uncertain market conditions, the company has been focusing on lowering costs. Further, its ongoing restructuring plan will help improve effectiveness and productivity in all business units. The company is on track to achieve its total program savings target of $55 million. Going forward, its Elevate plan per which the company is focusing on accelerating development of innovative products, and strategic acquisition program will drive growth. The earnings estimates for the company’s fiscal 2020 have undergone positive estimate revisions recently.”

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded John Bean Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.25.

Shares of JBT stock opened at $89.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.55. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $56.17 and a fifty-two week high of $119.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.36.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.37 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that John Bean Technologies will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.06%.

In other news, CEO Brian A. Deck sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $824,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,887,789. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.86, for a total transaction of $29,658.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,984,026.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,580 shares of company stock worth $882,719 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JBT. State Street Corp lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 962,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,494,000 after purchasing an additional 65,023 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $2,031,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,783,000 after buying an additional 48,787 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 6,444 shares during the period.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on John Bean Technologies (JBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.