Jefferies Financial Group Raises Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Price Target to $112.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $83.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Standpoint Research lowered Zillow Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Zillow Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Zillow Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Zillow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.25.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $108.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.57 and a 200 day moving average of $61.46. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $109.67. The firm has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of -55.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $768.35 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%.

In other Zillow Group news, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 50,928 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total transaction of $4,166,928.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 1,536 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.62, for a total value of $159,160.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,547.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,552,158 shares of company stock valued at $195,800,330. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 40,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 25,720 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 623,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,947,000 after purchasing an additional 16,737 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,598,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.