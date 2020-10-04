JD Coin Market Cap Achieves $3.83 Million (JDC)

JD Coin (CURRENCY:JDC) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last week, JD Coin has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. JD Coin has a total market cap of $3.83 million and approximately $332,395.00 worth of JD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JD Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000964 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00273728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00038693 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00087850 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.24 or 0.01534492 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00167636 BTC.

JD Coin Coin Profile

JD Coin’s genesis date was July 26th, 2017. JD Coin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,297,624 coins. JD Coin’s official website is www.jdcoin.us . JD Coin’s official Twitter account is @JDS75738669 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling JD Coin

JD Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

