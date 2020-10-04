Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) and Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Head to Head Contrast

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) and Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and Aclaris Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1 1 16 0 2.83 Aclaris Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $161.81, indicating a potential upside of 12.76%. Given Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Jazz Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Aclaris Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.8% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.6% of Aclaris Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Aclaris Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jazz Pharmaceuticals and Aclaris Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jazz Pharmaceuticals $2.16 billion 3.68 $523.37 million $14.60 9.83 Aclaris Therapeutics $4.23 million 29.89 -$161.35 million ($2.25) -1.32

Jazz Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Aclaris Therapeutics. Aclaris Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jazz Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Jazz Pharmaceuticals and Aclaris Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jazz Pharmaceuticals 6.01% 20.47% 11.10% Aclaris Therapeutics -1,827.81% -105.38% -62.85%

Volatility & Risk

Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aclaris Therapeutics has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals beats Aclaris Therapeutics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. Its lead marketed products include Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in adult and pediatric patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; Defitelio for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Vyxeos liposome for injection, a product for the treatment of adults with newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops Solriamfetol for the treatment of EDS in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for EDS associated with Parkinson's disease; Vyxeos for acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy with narcolepsy and potential treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia and a chronic neurological disorder. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has licensing and collaboration agreements with ImmunoGen, Inc.; Codiak BioSciences, Inc.; Pfenex, Inc.; and XL-protein GmbH. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream. It is also developing A-101, a high-concentration formulation of hydrogen peroxide that is in Phase III clinical trial for common warts; and ATI-501 and ATI-502 Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors, which are in Phase II clinical trials for alopecia areata (AA) and other dermatological indications. In addition, the company's products under development include ATI-450 MK-2 pathway oral inhibitor for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, hidradenitis suppurativa, cryopyrin-associated periodic syndrome, and pyoderma gangrenosum; ATI-1777 JAK1/JAK3 soft topical inhibitor for atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, and alopecia areata; ITK/JAK3 soft topical and oral inhibitors to treat psoriasis and inflammatory diseases; MK-2 pathway oral inhibitor for oncology; and ITK-JAK3 oral gut-restricted inhibitor for ulcerative colitis/Crohn's disease. Further, it provides contract research laboratory services. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a license and collaboration agreement with Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development and commercialization of JAK inhibitors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

