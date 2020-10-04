James J. Filler Purchases 200 Shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.10 per share, for a total transaction of $13,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 847,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,988,154.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CNBKA opened at $67.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $378.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.40 and a 1 year high of $93.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.33.

Get Century Bancorp alerts:

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.86 million during the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.35%.

CNBKA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Century Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNBKA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Century Bancorp by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 218,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,588,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Century Bancorp by 37.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Century Bancorp by 54.7% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Century Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.