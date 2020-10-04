InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 18th.

Get InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . alerts:

Shares of ICMB stock opened at $3.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $7.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.33.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a positive return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 71.55%. Equities research analysts predict that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.63%. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s dividend payout ratio is 58.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICMB. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 342.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 58,229 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.01% of the company’s stock.

About InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.