Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (IIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on October 30th

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This is a boost from Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Shares of IIM opened at $14.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.40. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.56 and a 1 year high of $16.01.
About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust
