Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (IIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on October 30th

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This is a boost from Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of IIM opened at $14.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.40. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.56 and a 1 year high of $16.01.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

