Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls (VGM) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls (NYSE:VGM) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0535 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.
VGM opened at $12.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.14. Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $13.46.
