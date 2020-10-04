Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls (VGM) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls (NYSE:VGM) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0535 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

VGM opened at $12.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.14. Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $13.46.

About Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

