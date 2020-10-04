Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (IQI) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 19.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IQI opened at $12.37 on Friday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $13.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.95.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.