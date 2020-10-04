Invesco Municipal Trust (VKQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on October 30th

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This is a boost from Invesco Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Invesco Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by 22.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

VKQ opened at $12.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.28 and its 200 day moving average is $11.82. Invesco Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

