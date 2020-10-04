INVESCO HIGH IN/COM (IHIT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on October 30th

INVESCO HIGH IN/COM (NYSE:IHIT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.
Shares of NYSE:IHIT opened at $7.96 on Friday. INVESCO HIGH IN/COM has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $10.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.76.
About INVESCO HIGH IN/COM
Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for INVESCO HIGH IN/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INVESCO HIGH IN/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.