Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II (VKI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on October 30th

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.
Shares of VKI stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60.
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II Company Profile
