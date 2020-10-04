INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.00.

OTCMKTS IKTSY opened at $80.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 0.81. INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR has a 12-month low of $46.63 and a 12-month high of $80.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.406 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.89%.

About INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

