International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) & Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Financial Comparison

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) and Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares International Money Express and Pinduoduo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Money Express $319.60 million 1.69 $19.61 million $0.82 17.27 Pinduoduo $4.33 billion 18.37 -$1.00 billion ($0.88) -81.14

International Money Express has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pinduoduo. Pinduoduo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than International Money Express, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for International Money Express and Pinduoduo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Money Express 0 4 4 0 2.50 Pinduoduo 0 11 6 0 2.35

International Money Express presently has a consensus price target of $16.43, indicating a potential upside of 16.02%. Pinduoduo has a consensus price target of $73.18, indicating a potential upside of 2.49%. Given International Money Express’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe International Money Express is more favorable than Pinduoduo.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.3% of International Money Express shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.9% of Pinduoduo shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.4% of International Money Express shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

International Money Express has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinduoduo has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares International Money Express and Pinduoduo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Money Express 7.27% 55.77% 14.21% Pinduoduo -24.51% -35.73% -11.81%

Summary

International Money Express beats Pinduoduo on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services. It provides services through sending and paying agents and company-operated stores, as well as through online and Internet-enabled mobile devices. The company was formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. II. International Money Express, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc. operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc. in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

