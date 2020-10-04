InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. InterContinental Hotels Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $52.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.67. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of $25.39 and a 52 week high of $69.12.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

