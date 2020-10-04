Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Insperity (NYSE:NSP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Insperity from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.50.

Insperity stock opened at $67.54 on Thursday. Insperity has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $107.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.45. Insperity had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 741.70%. The firm had revenue of $993.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Insperity’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Insperity will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 79,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total value of $5,498,764.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 717,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,544,196.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $243,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,238.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,673 shares of company stock valued at $6,063,268. Company insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matthew 25 Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 478.6% in the second quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 40,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Insperity by 26.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 226,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,634,000 after acquiring an additional 47,800 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Insperity in the second quarter worth approximately $618,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Insperity by 7.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 282,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,284,000 after acquiring an additional 19,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Insperity by 3.1% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 22,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

