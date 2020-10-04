Insolar (XNS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $905,880.00

Insolar (CURRENCY:XNS) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. During the last week, Insolar has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. One Insolar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00003193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, and Hitbtc and Bitmax. Insolar has a total market cap of $34.01 million and $905,880.00 worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00019865 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Insolar Coin Profile

Insolar (XNS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insolar’s official message board is medium.com/insolar . The official website for Insolar is insolar.io . The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Insolar Coin Trading

Insolar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: and Hitbtc, Kucoin and Bitmax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insolar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insolar using one of the exchanges listed above.

